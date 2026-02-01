Mint Market
Subscribe

BSE, Angel One, Groww: Capital market stocks crash up to 14% as FM Sitharaman hikes STT on F&O in Budget

The Indian government raised the transaction taxes on equity derivatives on Sunday.

Saloni Goel
Updated1 Feb 2026, 12:43 PM IST
Advertisement
BSE, Angel One, Groww: Capital market stocks crash up to 10% as FM Sitharaman hikes STT on F&O in Budget
BSE, Angel One, Groww: Capital market stocks crash up to 10% as FM Sitharaman hikes STT on F&O in Budget

STT tax hike: Following the announcement of a hike in securities transaction tax (STT) on the equity derivatives segment of the Indian stock market, capital market stocks witnessed a sharp slide of up to 14% in intraday deals on Sunday, February 1.

The government proposed to raise the STT by more than 50% on futures to 0.05% from 0.02% and to 0.15% from 0.01% on options.

Following the announcement, capital market stocks started to fall like ninepins, with recently-listed Groww emerging as one of the biggest casualties of the STT hike as its stock cracked 14% to 152.52.

Advertisement

More to come…

 
 
Indian Stock MarketFinance MinisterNirmala SitharamanTaxF&O
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBSE, Angel One, Groww: Capital market stocks crash up to 14% as FM Sitharaman hikes STT on F&O in Budget
Read Next Story