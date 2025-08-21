BSE, Angel One to MOSL — Capital market stocks crack up to 7%. Is this Sebi update behind the fall?

Shares of capital market stocks like BSE, Angel One and Motilal Oswal Financial Services cracked up to 6% in intraday deals on Thursday, August 21, after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chief said the market regulator is looking for ways to increase the tenure and maturity of equity derivatives contracts.

Speaking at the FICCI Capital Markets Conference today, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said that a consultation paper on the subject will be issued soon.

Derivatives trading has seen a sharp surge in India over the last few years among retail investors, even as more than 90% of the traders suffer losses, according to a Sebi study.

In a bid to protect investor interest, Sebi had to limit the number of contract expiries and increase lot sizes to make such trades more expensive.

The proposed reform is expected to alter trading dynamics in India’s derivatives market, said Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS. “Extending contract tenures could shift volumes away from weekly products and change the mix of market participation, with implications for exchanges, brokers, and overall liquidity patterns in the months ahead,” he added.

Why are BSE, other capital market stocks falling? Against this backdrop, BSE share price declined 6.30% to the day's low of ₹2,350 on the NSE. Meanwhile, Angel One share price crashed 7% to hit a low of ₹2,538.40.

According to a Reuters report, derivatives trading contributes more than 50% to BSE's revenue, and three-fourths to that of Angel One, sparking a decline in companies' shares.