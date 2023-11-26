BSE introduces new guidelines for SMEs seeking to move to main board
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has introduced new guidelines for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) seeking to move to the main board from the SMEs platform. As per the latest guidelines, an applicant firm will be required to have a net worth of at least ₹15 crore for the preceding two financial years to migrate to the main board. Besides, the guidelines stipulate that the applicant firm should have been listed on the SME platform for a minimum of three years. Also, they should have 250 public shareholders before shifting to the main board.
