BSE announces market-wide mock trading drill for equity, currency and commodity segments on March 14

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has announced that it will conduct a mock trading session on March 14 across multiple market segments as part of its periodic system testing exercise. The initiative is designed to ensure that the exchange’s trading systems remain stable, efficient and capable of handling real-time trading activity.

According to the exchange, the mock trading session will cover currency, commodity and equity segments, allowing market participants to test their systems and connectivity with the exchange platform. Such mock sessions are typically organised to help brokers, trading members and other market participants verify their readiness for live market conditions.

Mock trading will also be conducted for equity derivatives on the same day. This will allow participants operating in futures and options markets to test their trading systems, order management processes and connectivity with the exchange’s trading environment. Currency and Electronic gold receipts (EGR) segment are also included.

Testing across multiple market segments In a notification to market participants, the exchange said the mock trading exercise will be conducted from both the Primary Site (PR) and the Disaster Recovery Site (DR), helping participants test the reliability of their systems under different operational conditions.

"The Exchange has scheduled a mock trading session for Equity segment on Saturday, March 14, 2026, from Primary Site (PR) and Disaster Recovery Site (DR). Trading members using third party trading platforms can also use this opportunity to test their respective trading applications during mock trading session," BSE informed.

The exchange further stated that members using third-party trading platforms or in-house systems connected through ETI APIs can test their applications for different functionalities during the mock session.

For the electronic gold receipts (EGR), commodity derivatives and currency derivatives segments, the exercise will allow participants to evaluate how their systems perform under various market conditions, including exceptional scenarios such as trading halts and risk-reduction modes.

“Trading members using third party trading platforms of empaneled vendors or in-house developed systems through ETI APIs can use this opportunity to test their respective trading application during mock trading session for various functionalities (including exceptional market conditions),” the exchange said.

BSE clarified that the mock trading exercise is purely for testing and familiarisation purposes. Trades executed during the session will not lead to any margin obligations, pay-in or pay-out requirements, and will not create any financial rights or liabilities for participants.

Market participants have been encouraged to actively take part in the mock trading session as such drills help identify potential technical issues before the start of regular trading.

Mock trading sessions are considered a standard practice in financial markets, allowing exchanges and trading members to ensure the reliability of trading infrastructure. By regularly conducting such exercises, exchanges aim to minimise operational disruptions and maintain the smooth functioning of the broader market ecosystem.