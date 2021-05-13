In comparison, the bourse had posted a net loss of ₹1.31 crore in the year-ago period, BSE said in a regulatory filing to NSE.

Revenue from operations rose 27% to ₹152.18 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, from ₹119.56 crore in the same period preceding fiscal. The board of directors of BSE has recommended a final dividend of ₹21 per equity share. This is subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting.

"The total payout with a dividend payout ratio of 99% of the current year profits would be ₹96.19 crore" the exchange said.

For the entire fiscal 2020-21, the exchange posted a net profit of ₹144.90 crore over ₹122.27 crore in 2019-20, registering a growth of 19%. Revenue from Operations advanced 11% to ₹501.37 crore from ₹450.51 crore.

Continuing its stellar performance throughout the financial year 2020-21, the BSE StAR MF platform registered 63% increase in the number of transactions processed to 9.38 crore compared to 5.75 crore transactions for the year ending 2019-20. “The superior support system and distribution reach of BSE StAR MF has enabled the platform to grow exponentially with over 69,700 registered distributors in India. BSE’s market share in this segment for the year ended 31st March, 2021 stands at 81.8%" it said in a statement.

BSE StAR MF platform witnessed a consistent net equity inflow of investments during the financial year 2020-21. The net equity inflow to mutual funds through BSE StAR MF platform during the financial year 2020-21 was ₹22,444 crores as against net equity outflow of ₹25,965 crores in the industry.

Average daily turnover in the equity segment increased 92% from ₹5,807 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to the ₹3,024 crore during the corresponding quarter the previous year.

Ashishkumar Chauhan MD and CEO of BSE said “BSE has time and again proved itself as the most technologically advanced exchange in India by providing fastest trade execution time and uninterrupted services on a consistent basis over many years."

"The efforts made towards building and maintaining its technology prowess combined with culture of customer first, new initiatives and continuous innovation has started to reflect in the business growth and financial performance," he added.

With the launch of Sensex 50 contracts with a differentiated expiry date from 29th June, 2020 has attracted a lot of attention and interest from the market participants, contributing to growth in BSE’s market share in the equity derivatives segment from 0.1% in the financial year 2019-20 to 5.2% for the financial year 2020-21. The average daily turnover in the Equity derivatives segment for March 2021 quarter was Rs. 2.78 trillion.

The average daily turnover in our Currency Derivatives Segment for the year ended 31st March, 2021 was ₹20,913 crore. The market share for the segment for the financial year 2020-21 stood at 29.6%.

“BSE is the second-largest Commodity Derivatives Exchange in India offering a wide gamut of products across agri and non-agri segments. The average daily turnover in Commodity Derivatives segment for the year ended 31st March, 2021 was ₹2,392 crore" it said.

