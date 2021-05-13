BSE back in black, posts 32.57 crore profit in March quarter

Continuing its stellar performance throughout the financial year 2020-21, the BSE StAR MF platform registered 63% increase in the number of transactions processed to 9.38 crore compared to 5.75 crore transactions for the year ending 2019-20. “The superior support system and distribution reach of BSE StAR MF has enabled the platform to grow exponentially with over 69,700 registered distributors in India. BSE’s market share in this segment for the year ended 31st March, 2021 stands at 81.8%" it said in a statement.