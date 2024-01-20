BSE Bankex F&O expiry rescheduled for Saturday; can it give an edge to option sellers? Here's what experts say
The weekly expiration of futures and options contracts of the BSE Bankex index has been rescheduled for Saturday due to the closure of the domestic stock market on Monday. This adjustment may favour option sellers, say experts.
With the domestic stock market observing a closure on Monday, this week's weekly expiration of futures and options (F&O) contracts of the BSE Bankex index has been rescheduled for today (Saturday).
