With the domestic stock market observing a closure on Monday, this week's weekly expiration of futures and options (F&O) contracts of the BSE Bankex index has been rescheduled for today (Saturday).

Analysts suggest that this adjustment may tilt the advantage towards option sellers as the absence of global cues and reduced trading volumes are anticipated to influence market dynamics, potentially creating a favourable environment for sellers compared to buyers in the options market.

"Due to the BSE Bankex expiry today, option sellers will have an edge over option buyers in the lack of global cues and lower volumes. As Saturday is a non-working day for mutual funds, FIIs and DIIs are expected to remain less-participants in the stock market today. This is also going to impact volumes," Dhirender Singh Bisht, AVP- Equity Technicals at SMC Global Securities, pointed out.

Many F&O traders would have made decisions based on the Q3 results on Saturday. However, the shift in the expiry of contracts to Saturday and the closure of the market on Monday could impact their positions. Moreover, global cues on Monday might undermine the confidence traders had when taking their positions on Friday.

"A good number of traders would have taken a position keeping Q3 results coming on Saturday in mind. They are also expected to get affected by this as Monday global cues may erode the conviction they had while taking positions on Friday," Bisht added.

At present, all the derivatives contracts of the BSE Bankex expire on Monday. If the expiry day falls on a trading holiday, then the expiry day will be the previous trading day.

The domestic stock market is open today and will remain shut on Monday. The decision has come ahead of the Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22.

The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on January 22 to mark the celebration of Ram temple Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. In addition to the Maharashtra government, the central government had declared a half-day closing until 2:30 pm on Monday on the occasion of the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony.

