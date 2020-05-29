Banking stocks were under pressure today with S&P BSE BANKEX falling -2.0%. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.7% at 31987 while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.58% at 9434.70.

At 09:32, the S&P BSE BANKEX index was down -2.0% at 21591. Among the 9 stocks that make up the Index, CUB had the best relative performance, changing -0.8%. Meanwhile AXISBANK had the worst relative performance, changing -3.5%. It was followed by FEDERALBNK(-2.9%), INDUSINDBK(-2.8%), RBLBANK(-2.4%), and HDFCBANK(-2.2%).

At day's high, the S&P BSE BANKEX index fell as much as 2.04% to 21573, after opening at 21,834.44. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 21573 to 21866.

The S&P BSE BANKEX index had hit a 52-week high of 37193.35 on Dec 30, 2019 and a 52-week low of 18430.26 on Mar 24, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE BANKEX has given a return of -8.14%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of -0.27%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE Healthcare and BSE Telecom indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +1.04% and +0.77% respectively. In comparison, the BSE BANKEX and BSE Information Technology indices had the worst performance, changing -1.34% and -1.29% respectively.

