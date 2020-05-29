BSE Bankex Index down 431 points (-1.96%); reaches 21,591 at 09:32 - 29 May

At 09:32, the S&P BSE BANKEX index was down -2.0% at 21591. Among the 9 stocks that make up the Index, CUB had the best relative performance, changing -0.8%. Meanwhile AXISBANK had the worst relative performance, changing -3.5%. It was followed by FEDERALBNK(-2.9%), INDUSINDBK(-2.8%), RBLBANK(-2.4%), and HDFCBANK(-2.2%).