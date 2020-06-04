Banking stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE BANKEX rising 0.6%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.3% at 34215 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.36% at 10097.30.

At 09:24, the S&P BSE BANKEX index was up 0.6% at 24225. Among the 9 stocks that make up the Index, ICICIBANK had the best relative performance, changing 1.4%. Other major gainers included HDFCBANK(+1.2%), SBIN(+1.0%), AXISBANK(+0.7%), and INDUSINDBK(+0.6%). Meanwhile KOTAKBANK had the worst relative performance, changing -1.5%. It was followed by , and CUB(-0.5%).

At day's high, the S&P BSE BANKEX index rose as much as 0.78% to 24277, after opening at 24,058.83. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 24012 to 24277.

The S&P BSE BANKEX index had hit a 52-week high of 37193.35 on Dec 30, 2019 and a 52-week low of 18430.26 on Mar 24, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE BANKEX has given a return of 2.26%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 8.03%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE Utilities and BSE Healthcare indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +1.39% and +1.07% respectively. In comparison, the BSE CONSUMER DURABLES and BSE REALTY indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.25% and -0.09% respectively.

