BSE Bankex Index up 137 points (0.57%); reaches 24,225 at 09:24 - 04 Jun

At 09:24, the S&P BSE BANKEX index was up 0.6% at 24225. Among the 9 stocks that make up the Index, ICICIBANK had the best relative performance, changing 1.4%. Other major gainers included HDFCBANK(+1.2%), SBIN(+1.0%), AXISBANK(+0.7%), and INDUSINDBK(+0.6%). Meanwhile KOTAKBANK had the worst relative performance, changing -1.5%. It was followed by , and CUB(-0.5%).