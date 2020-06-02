Banking stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE BANKEX rising 3.4%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 1.5% at 33817 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.53% at 9976.45.

At 15:26, the S&P BSE BANKEX index was up 3.4% at 23630. Among the 9 stocks that make up the Index, KOTAKBANK had the best relative performance, changing 7.6%. Other major gainers included INDUSINDBK(+6.1%), AXISBANK(+4.0%), ICICIBANK(+2.7%), and FEDERALBNK(+2.0%). Meanwhile RBLBANK had the worst relative performance, changing -2.0%. It was followed by , and CUB(-1.4%).

At day's high, the S&P BSE BANKEX index rose as much as 3.54% to 23666, after opening at 23,131.65. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 22824 to 23666.

The S&P BSE BANKEX index had hit a 52-week high of 37193.35 on Dec 30, 2019 and a 52-week low of 18430.26 on Mar 24, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE BANKEX has given a return of -4.8%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 0.29%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE REALTY and BSE BANKEX indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +4.48% and +3.19% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods and BSE METAL indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.6% and +0.21% respectively.

