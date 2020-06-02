BSE Bankex Index up 774 points (3.38%); reaches 23,630 at 15:26 - 02 Jun

At 15:26, the S&P BSE BANKEX index was up 3.4% at 23630. Among the 9 stocks that make up the Index, KOTAKBANK had the best relative performance, changing 7.6%. Other major gainers included INDUSINDBK(+6.1%), AXISBANK(+4.0%), ICICIBANK(+2.7%), and FEDERALBNK(+2.0%). Meanwhile RBLBANK had the worst relative performance, changing -2.0%. It was followed by , and CUB(-1.4%).