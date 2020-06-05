Banking stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE BANKEX rising 0.8%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.2% at 34063 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.42% at 10071.05.

At 10:24, the S&P BSE BANKEX index was up 0.8% at 23615. Among the 9 stocks that make up the Index, SBIN had the best relative performance, changing 2.3%. Other major gainers included FEDERALBNK(+1.9%), RBLBANK(+1.2%), HDFCBANK(+1.1%), and INDUSINDBK(+0.4%). Meanwhile CUB had the worst relative performance, changing -0.4%. It was followed by , and AXISBANK(-0.3%).

At day's high, the S&P BSE BANKEX index rose as much as 2.01% to 23908, after opening at 23,591.33. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 23569 to 23908.

The S&P BSE BANKEX index had hit a 52-week high of 37193.35 on Dec 30, 2019 and a 52-week low of 18430.26 on Mar 24, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE BANKEX has given a return of 2.0%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 8.3%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE METAL and BSE Basic Materials indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +2.6% and +2.06% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Information Technology and BSE TECK indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.62% and -0.48% respectively.

