BSE Bankex Index up 178 points (0.76%); reaches 23,615 at 10:24 - 05 Jun

At 10:24, the S&P BSE BANKEX index was up 0.8% at 23615. Among the 9 stocks that make up the Index, SBIN had the best relative performance, changing 2.3%. Other major gainers included FEDERALBNK(+1.9%), RBLBANK(+1.2%), HDFCBANK(+1.1%), and INDUSINDBK(+0.4%). Meanwhile CUB had the worst relative performance, changing -0.4%. It was followed by , and AXISBANK(-0.3%).