Banking stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE BANKEX rising 2.6%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 1.1% at 34204 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22% at 10101.05.

At 10:26, the S&P BSE BANKEX index was up 2.6% at 24210. Among the 9 stocks that make up the Index, ICICIBANK had the best relative performance, changing 3.6%. Other major gainers included AXISBANK(+3.6%), RBLBANK(+3.6%), SBIN(+3.3%), and HDFCBANK(+2.1%). Meanwhile FEDERALBNK had the worst relative performance, changing 1.2%.

At day's high, the S&P BSE BANKEX index rose as much as 3.42% to 24406, after opening at 23,954.76. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 23955 to 24406.

The S&P BSE BANKEX index had hit a 52-week high of 37193.35 on Dec 30, 2019 and a 52-week low of 18430.26 on Mar 24, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE BANKEX has given a return of -2.46%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 1.45%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE BANKEX and BSE Finance indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +2.64% and +2.46% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Telecom and BSE TECK indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.74% and -0.51% respectively.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via