BSE Bankex Index up 610 points (2.59%); reaches 24,210 at 10:26 - 03 Jun

At 10:26, the S&P BSE BANKEX index was up 2.6% at 24210. Among the 9 stocks that make up the Index, ICICIBANK had the best relative performance, changing 3.6%. Other major gainers included AXISBANK(+3.6%), RBLBANK(+3.6%), SBIN(+3.3%), and HDFCBANK(+2.1%). Meanwhile FEDERALBNK had the worst relative performance, changing 1.2%.