Banking stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE BANKEX rising 2.6%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 1.4% at 34763 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41% at 10285.25.

At 10:24, the S&P BSE BANKEX index was up 2.6% at 24715. Among the 9 stocks that make up the Index, INDUSINDBK had the best relative performance, changing 6.8%. Other major gainers included AXISBANK(+5.3%), RBLBANK(+5.3%), FEDERALBNK(+3.4%), and SBIN(+3.2%). Meanwhile KOTAKBANK had the worst relative performance, changing 1.0%.

At day's high, the S&P BSE BANKEX index rose as much as 3.42% to 24902, after opening at 24,592.97. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 24588 to 24902.

The S&P BSE BANKEX index had hit a 52-week high of 37193.35 on Dec 30, 2019 and a 52-week low of 18430.26 on Mar 24, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE BANKEX has given a return of 8.69%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 9.88%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE OIL & GAS and BSE BANKEX indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +3.05% and +2.54% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Healthcare and BSE Telecom indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.54% and +0.35% respectively.

