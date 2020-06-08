BSE Bankex Index up 638 points (2.65%); reaches 24,715 at 10:24 - 08 Jun

At 10:24, the S&P BSE BANKEX index was up 2.6% at 24715. Among the 9 stocks that make up the Index, INDUSINDBK had the best relative performance, changing 6.8%. Other major gainers included AXISBANK(+5.3%), RBLBANK(+5.3%), FEDERALBNK(+3.4%), and SBIN(+3.2%). Meanwhile KOTAKBANK had the worst relative performance, changing 1.0%.