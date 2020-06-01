Banking stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE BANKEX rising 3.8%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 2.2% at 33127 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +2.26% at 9797.25.

At 09:24, the S&P BSE BANKEX index was up 3.8% at 22973. Among the 9 stocks that make up the Index, AXISBANK had the best relative performance, changing 6.2%. Other major gainers included INDUSINDBK(+4.2%), RBLBANK(+4.0%), KOTAKBANK(+3.6%), and SBIN(+3.6%). Meanwhile FEDERALBNK had the worst relative performance, changing 3.1%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX index had hit a 52-week high of 37193.35 on Dec 30, 2019 and a 52-week low of 18430.26 on Mar 24, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE BANKEX has given a return of -7.44%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of -1.55%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE BANKEX and BSE METAL indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +3.75% and +3.68% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Telecom and BSE Healthcare indices had the poorest performance, changing +0.32% and +0.48% respectively.

