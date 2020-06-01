BSE Bankex Index up 837 points (3.78%); reaches 22,973 at 09:24 - 01 Jun

At 09:24, the S&P BSE BANKEX index was up 3.8% at 22973. Among the 9 stocks that make up the Index, AXISBANK had the best relative performance, changing 6.2%. Other major gainers included INDUSINDBK(+4.2%), RBLBANK(+4.0%), KOTAKBANK(+3.6%), and SBIN(+3.6%). Meanwhile FEDERALBNK had the worst relative performance, changing 3.1%.