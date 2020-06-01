BSE Bankex Index up 837 points (3.78%); reaches 22,973 at 09:24 - 01 Jun

BSE Bankex Index up 837 points (3.78%); reaches 22,973 at 09:24 - 01 Jun1 min read . 10:04 AM IST
At 09:24, the S&P BSE BANKEX index was up 3.8% at 22973
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
At 09:24, the S&P BSE BANKEX index was up 3.8% at 22973
Banking stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE BANKEX rising 3.8%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 2.2% at 33127 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +2.26% at 9797.25.
Banking stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE BANKEX rising 3.8%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 2.2% at 33127 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +2.26% at 9797.25.
At 09:24, the S&P BSE BANKEX index was up 3.8% at 22973. Among the 9 stocks that make up the Index, AXISBANK had the best relative performance, changing 6.2%. Other major gainers included INDUSINDBK(+4.2%), RBLBANK(+4.0%), KOTAKBANK(+3.6%), and SBIN(+3.6%). Meanwhile FEDERALBNK had the worst relative performance, changing 3.1%.
The S&P BSE BANKEX index had hit a 52-week high of 37193.35 on Dec 30, 2019 and a 52-week low of 18430.26 on Mar 24, 2020.
In the past one month, the S&P BSE BANKEX has given a return of -7.44%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of -1.55%.
Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE BANKEX and BSE METAL indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +3.75% and +3.68% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Telecom and BSE Healthcare indices had the poorest performance, changing +0.32% and +0.48% respectively.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated