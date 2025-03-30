BSE board approves 2:1 bonus issue, record date yet to be announced

BSE Bonus Issue: The Board of Directors of the stock exchange firm, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Sunday, March 30, approved the bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 2:1, according to an exchange filing on the NSE website.

According to the NSE filing, the company will issue two equity shares with a face value of ₹2 apiece for shareholders with one fully paid-up equity share of the firm, therefore in the ratio of 2:1 bonus issue. BSE bonus issue will amount to more than ₹54.93 crore for 27,46,52,718 equity shares.

“Issue of Bonus equity shares in the ratio 2:1, i.e. 2 (Two) equity shares of ₹2/- each for every 1 (One) full paid-up equity share of ₹2/- each held by the Shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date, subject to the approval of Shareholders through Postal Ballot,” said the company in the exchange filing.

As per the announcement on Sunday, the company has decided to inform its shareholders of the “Record Date” for the bonus issue in due course. However, the filing also mentioned that on or before May 29, 2025, is the estimated date for the bonus shares to be credited, i.e., two months from the approval date.

The company also mentioned that the bonus issues will be issued from and out of the capital redemption reserves and the general reserves of the company, whichever is available as of December 31, 2024.

BSE Share Price BSE shares closed 16.09 per cent higher at ₹5,438 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹4,684.35 at the previous market close.

The shares jumped on Friday's market after the bonus issue update, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) proposed restricting the derivatives expiry schedule. This prompted the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to defer its plan to tweak the weekly expiry day.

BSE shares have given stock market investors more than 5,392 per cent returns in the last five years and over 100 per cent returns in the last one-year period.

In the last six months, the shares have gained 47.59 per cent and 0.22 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025. According to the data collected from the NSE website, the shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹6,133.40 on January 20, 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹2,115 on July 23, 2024.