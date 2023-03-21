BSE bulk deals: SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential and France-based foreign institutional investor (FII) Societe Generale — ODI have bought stake in PVR. As per the information available in BSE bulk deals, SBI Mutual Fund bought PVR shares worth over ₹229 crore, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund also bought PVR shares to the tune of ₹100 crore whereas French FPI bought stake in PVR paying paid up capital of worth ₹51.20 crore. This means, these mutual funds and FPIs bought PVR shares worth ₹380 crore.

After this stock market news become public, PVR share price today opened with an upside gap and hit intraday high of around ₹1,585 apiece levels on NSE, logging to the tune of 2.50 per cent rise against its Monday close of ₹1,546 per share levels.

SBI Mutual Fund investment

As per the BSE bulk deals available on BSE website — bseindia.com, SBI Mutual Fund bought 14,69,650 PVR shares paying ₹1,559.35 for one share of the company. This means total worth of this SBI Mutual Fund investment in PVR is around ₹229 crore ( ₹1,559.35 x 14,69,650).

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund investment

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund also bought PVR shares paying ₹1,559.35 per share. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 6,41,300 PVR shares in the bulk deal executed on 20th March 2023. This means ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought PVR shares worth around ₹100 crore ( ₹1,559.35 x 6,41,300).

French FII buys stake

Similarly, France-based FPI Societe Generale — ODI bought 2.43 lakh PVR shares paying ₹1,559.35 apiece that means the FII invested around ₹51.20 crore.

Mauritius-based FII books profit

However, Mauritius-based FII Berry Creek Investment Ltd booked profit in PVR at ₹1,559.35 apiece. The Port Louis headquartered FII offloaded 2,439,301 PVR shares at ₹1,559.35 per share levels. This means the FII fished out ₹380 crore from the company ( ₹1559.35 x 24,39,301).