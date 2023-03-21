BSE bulk deals: SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential and France-based foreign institutional investor (FII) Societe Generale — ODI have bought stake in PVR. As per the information available in BSE bulk deals, SBI Mutual Fund bought PVR shares worth over ₹229 crore, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund also bought PVR shares to the tune of ₹100 crore whereas French FPI bought stake in PVR paying paid up capital of worth ₹51.20 crore. This means, these mutual funds and FPIs bought PVR shares worth ₹380 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}