Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  BSE bulk deals: SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential buy stake in PVR. Share price jumps

BSE bulk deals: SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential buy stake in PVR. Share price jumps

1 min read . 01:59 PM IST Asit Manohar
Stock market today: Mauritius-based FII offloaded PVR shares worth 380 crore in a bulk deal executed on 20th March 2023.

BSE bulk deals: As per the information available on BSE website, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Societe Generale — ODI have bought PVR shares worth 380 crore

BSE bulk deals: SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential and France-based foreign institutional investor (FII) Societe Generale — ODI have bought stake in PVR. As per the information available in BSE bulk deals, SBI Mutual Fund bought PVR shares worth over 229 crore, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund also bought PVR shares to the tune of 100 crore whereas French FPI bought stake in PVR paying paid up capital of worth 51.20 crore. This means, these mutual funds and FPIs bought PVR shares worth 380 crore.

After this stock market news become public, PVR share price today opened with an upside gap and hit intraday high of around 1,585 apiece levels on NSE, logging to the tune of 2.50 per cent rise against its Monday close of 1,546 per share levels.

SBI Mutual Fund investment

SBI Mutual Fund investment

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund investment

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund investment

French FII buys stake

French FII buys stake

Mauritius-based FII books profit

Mauritius-based FII books profit

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
