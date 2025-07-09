BSE, CDSL share prices rebound after Sebi's clarification on options linkage

Shares of capital market-linked stocks BSE and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) rebounded after a sharp selloff in trade a day ago, after the market regulator clarified that it doesn't plan to link options leverage limits to cash positions.
According to a Reuters report Securities and Exchange Board of India said there was "no proposal under consideration to link options leverage limits to cash positions".
(This is a developing story)
