BSE changes circuit filters for Jio Financial Services from 5% to 20%1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 04:39 PM IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd’s shares were removed from all S&P BSE indices, including Sensex, before trading opened on Friday, September 1.
BSE on Saturday, September 2, revised Jio Financial Services' circuit filter from 5 per cent to 20 per cent and the filter will be effective from Monday, said the stock exchange in a notification. Circuit filters are a price range provided for each index.
