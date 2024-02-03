BSE changes daily limit on Paytm shares to 10% from 20% after stock plunges on RBI crackdown
The plunge in Paytm shares came after the RBI imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, following a system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of external auditors.
Stock exchange BSE has changed the daily limit of Paytm shares to 10 per cent from 20 per cent earlier after the stock of the fintech major hit 20 per cent lower circuit for two consecutive sessions. The plunge in Paytm shares came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 31 imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), following a system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of external auditors.
