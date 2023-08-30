comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 30 2023 14:12:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.55 2.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571 -0.73%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,423 0.11%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 608.4 0.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,593.1 0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  BSE changes expiry day of Bankex Index derivatives contracts to Monday effective October 16
Back

BSE changes expiry day of Bankex Index derivatives contracts to Monday effective October 16

 1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 01:45 PM IST Ankit Gohel

BSE also informed that all the existing contracts of BSE Bankex with expiry day as Friday will expire on October 13, 2023, end of day and will not be available for trading w.e.f October 16, 2023.

BSE said if the expiry day is falling on a trading holiday, then the expiry day will be the previous trading day.Premium
BSE said if the expiry day is falling on a trading holiday, then the expiry day will be the previous trading day.

Stock exchange BSE on Wednesday announced to change the expiry day of all futures and options contracts of its banking index S&P BSE Bankex to Monday effective October 16. 

At present, all the derivatives contracts of BSE Bankex expire on Friday.

“Based on the feedback received from diversified set of Market Participants, the Expiry Day of S&P BSE BANKEX derivatives contracts in equity derivatives segment will be revised to Monday Expiry effective October 16, 2023," BSE said in a circular on Wednesday.

If the expiry day is falling on a trading holiday, then the expiry day will be the previous trading day.

BSE also informed that all the existing contracts of BSE Bankex with expiry day as Friday will expire on October 13, 2023, end of day and will not be available for trading w.e.f October 16, 2023.

The new contracts of BSE Bankex with Monday expiry will be generated on October 13, 2023 end of day and will be available for trading w.e.f October 16, 2023.

F&O Expiry Schedule

For traders, the weekly F&O expiry schedule from October 16 will be:

Monday - Nifty Midcap Select and BSE Bankex
Tuesday - Nifty Financial Services
Wednesday - Bank Nifty
Thursday - Nifty 50 
Friday - Sensex

The present Nifty Bank contracts expire on Thursday. However, from September 6 onwards, weekly expiry for Nifty Bank will be on Wednesday. The monthly and quarterly F&O contracts of Nifty Bank will expire on last Thursday of the expiry month.

BSE's attempt to boost derivatives trading

In its bid to boost derivative trading, the country’s premier bourse BSE had in May relaunched the Sensex and Bankex derivative contracts with a reduced lot size of and a new expiry cycle. The derivatives products have been steadily gaining momentum since the launch.

The rival bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) holds a monopoly in derivatives market. 

Catch Live Market Updates here

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 02:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App