BSE changes expiry day of Bankex Index derivatives contracts to Monday effective October 161 min read 30 Aug 2023, 01:45 PM IST
BSE also informed that all the existing contracts of BSE Bankex with expiry day as Friday will expire on October 13, 2023, end of day and will not be available for trading w.e.f October 16, 2023.
Stock exchange BSE on Wednesday announced to change the expiry day of all futures and options contracts of its banking index S&P BSE Bankex to Monday effective October 16.
