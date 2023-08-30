Stock exchange BSE on Wednesday announced to change the expiry day of all futures and options contracts of its banking index S&P BSE Bankex to Monday effective October 16.

At present, all the derivatives contracts of BSE Bankex expire on Friday.

“Based on the feedback received from diversified set of Market Participants, the Expiry Day of S&P BSE BANKEX derivatives contracts in equity derivatives segment will be revised to Monday Expiry effective October 16, 2023," BSE said in a circular on Wednesday.

If the expiry day is falling on a trading holiday, then the expiry day will be the previous trading day.

BSE also informed that all the existing contracts of BSE Bankex with expiry day as Friday will expire on October 13, 2023, end of day and will not be available for trading w.e.f October 16, 2023.

The new contracts of BSE Bankex with Monday expiry will be generated on October 13, 2023 end of day and will be available for trading w.e.f October 16, 2023.

F&O Expiry Schedule

For traders, the weekly F&O expiry schedule from October 16 will be:

Monday - Nifty Midcap Select and BSE Bankex

Tuesday - Nifty Financial Services

Wednesday - Bank Nifty

Thursday - Nifty 50

Friday - Sensex

The present Nifty Bank contracts expire on Thursday. However, from September 6 onwards, weekly expiry for Nifty Bank will be on Wednesday. The monthly and quarterly F&O contracts of Nifty Bank will expire on last Thursday of the expiry month.

BSE's attempt to boost derivatives trading

In its bid to boost derivative trading, the country’s premier bourse BSE had in May relaunched the Sensex and Bankex derivative contracts with a reduced lot size of and a new expiry cycle. The derivatives products have been steadily gaining momentum since the launch.

The rival bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) holds a monopoly in derivatives market.

