''As per the additional clarification provided by BSE (restrictions applicable only on securities priced more than 20 rupees & market cap of less than 1000 cr), these restrictions will affect only a handful of stocks and hence the knee jerk reaction that the market has seen in the small & mid cap stocks in unwarranted,'' Divam Sharma, Co-founder of Green Portfolio, SEBI registered Portfolio Management Services said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}