BSE clarifies on surveillance measures to curb stock volatility

A security placed in add-on price band framework shall remain in the framework for a minimum period of 30 calendar days and shall be eligible to move out if it does not qualify the provisions of the above framework thereafter. Review of the shortlisted securities under the framework i.e. inclusion/exclusion shall be carried out on monthly basis. The add-on price bands shall be in addition to the applicable daily price bands of such securities, BSE said.

