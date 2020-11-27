BSE declares Anugrah Stock & Broking as defaulter, expels from memberships

The Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday has expelled Anugrah Stock & Broking from the exchange after declaring it a defaulter. "The exchange has declared Anugrah Stock & Broking Pvt Ltd, a corporate trading member, of the exchange as defaulter... also expelled the said trading member... with effect from November 27, 2020," BSE said in a circular on Friday.

Investors having any outstanding claims against the brokerage house have been asked to file their claims with the exchange within 90 days (by February 25, 2021), it added.

Investors having any outstanding claims against the brokerage house have been asked to file their claims with the exchange within 90 days (by February 25, 2021), it added.

This comes two days after BSE and NSE declared Karvy Stock Broking as a defaulter and expelled the brokerage house from membership.

On 13 November, markets regulator Sebi suspended Anugrah Stock & Broking Pvt Ltd (ASBPL) till the completion of enquiry proceedings after finding that it violated several market norms.

The matter pertains to involvement of ASBPL in activities other than securities, collecting funds from clients under assured return schemes, misappropriation of clients' funds and securities, among others.

In addition, the regulator also passed directions against the directors of ASBPL, Teji Mandi Analytics, its directors and Om Sri Sai Investments.

Teji Mandi Analytics was registered with NSE as an authorised person of ASBPL while Om Sri Sai Investments was a sister concern of ASBPL.