BSE, Eternal and Apollo Hospitals were among the 18 constituents of the Nifty 50 that surged between 12% and 43% in 2026 so far, as the tide finally turned in favour of Dalal Street bulls after they were pushed back amid bouts of market volatility.

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The improvement in sentiment followed a sharp retreat in global crude oil prices, while concerns over valuations and a slowdown in expansion have triggered an unwinding of the global AI trade, prompting investors to turn their attention back to domestic equities and making India a bright spot among key Asian markets.

In addition, better-than-expected performance in the September quarter has also lent support to the market.

Leading the rally was BSE, with a 43.42% surge, followed by Eternal, Apollo Hospitals and Adani Ports, which gained between 31% and 34%.

Other stocks in the pack included ICICI Bank, Adani Enterprises, Trent, SBI, Bajaj Auto, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra, IndiGo, JSW Steel, Grasim and Axis Bank. All these stocks advanced in the range of 10% to 22%.

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As major heavyweights joined the recovery rally, the Nifty 50 surged 12% in November and is on track to record its biggest monthly gain since April 2020. The rally has also narrowed its year-to-date losses to just 1.19%.

Why are foreign investors returning to Indian equities? The Indian stock market, which remained under pressure for most of 2026, has witnessed a sharp rebound in November as overseas investors returned to domestic equities after largely overlooking Asia's third-largest economy for nearly two years amid valuation concerns and its relatively low exposure to the AI trade.

India's relatively limited exposure to the AI trade has now turned into a blessing, as investors are looking to safeguard their investments, with the country emerging as a rare bright spot for global portfolio managers.

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In addition, plunging oil prices and an improving earnings outlook have further lifted the market's appeal.

Foreign investors have poured nearly $14 billion into Indian equities in November, marking a monthly record, after withdrawing unprecedented sums earlier this year. Their comeback has also helped the rupee outperform most of its global peers this month.

Are global brokerages turning bullish on Indian stocks? Global broking firms have also turned bullish on India. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc have upgraded their outlook on Indian stocks, taking note of the recent reversal in sentiment. Others have refrained from changing their stance, including Morgan Stanley, which remains equal-weight on the market.

The current bout of selling notwithstanding, Wall Street strategists remain broadly bullish on the AI trade heading into 2027, citing earnings momentum and strong demand.

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Nomura Holdings Inc. also sees limited room for further upside in Indian equities as valuations have risen. The Nifty 50 trades at 18.8 times one-year forward earnings, up from a low of 16.5 times, while its valuation premiums to both US and emerging-market equities are at four-year highs.

Still, improving corporate earnings, lower oil prices and optimism over the domestic growth outlook mean the Indian market has further tailwinds supporting its advance.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.