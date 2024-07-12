BSE F&O down for an hour: Nithin Kamath flags BSE-related network glitch, claims Zerodha can do nothing about it

In a post on X, Zerodha said that its clients faced issues with F&O orders on the BSE website.

Anubhav Mukherjee
First Published12 Jul 2024, 11:16 PM IST
BSE F&O was down for over an hour earlier today, said Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on July 12.
BSE F&O was down for over an hour earlier today, said Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath on July 12.

Leading brokerage firm Zerodha on Friday, July 12, posted on the social media platform ‘X’, formerly Twitter, that its clients faced issues with Futures and Options (F&O) orders on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website during market hours. The brokerage firm's clients noticed irregularities in order executions on the F&O site.

"Some of our users may be seeing orders in the "Open Pending" state for BSE F&O orders," said the brokerage firm in its post on X, citing connectivity issues from the side of the exchange as the reason.

Also Read | Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath proposes tweaking tax law to tackle unemployment

After market hours, Zerodha's co-founder and chief executive officer Nithin Kamath said the BSE F&O platform faced a connectivity issue earlier in the day, from 10:53 am to 11.25 am, affecting most brokers. Kamath took to the microblogging platform ‘X’ and claimed that Zerodha could not have done anything about it.

The issue was resolved around 11:25 am, an hour and 20 minutes later. The exchange fixed the ongoing issue with the interface, according to Nithin Kamath's post on X.

Also Read | Zerodha user loses ₹10 lakh due to bug, platform ensures refund in 48 hours

The issue was trending on X, under the 'business and finance' segment, with 7,088 posts, as of 9:00 pm on Friday. Many traders have lost significant amounts of money due to this software glitch, and people took to X tagging Zerodha to complain about their losses.

Noted trader Anil Hudda posted on X about his loss tagging Zerodha. “Incurred a loss of over 15L today due to a Zerodha glitch, orders were pending from 10:55 AM, and I was unable to cancel or modify them. At 11:24 AM, all orders were executed at the previously pending price, forcing me to square them off at the current price resulting in a loss,” said Hudda, blaming Zerodha for the software glitch.

Also Read | ‘Support Local,’ Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath backs Ather Electric scooters

Nithin Kamath's response to his X audience and the Zerodha tags came much after the exchange resolved the issue. Traders on the social media platform also tagged Groww into the conversation, asking for a comment on the platform glitch.

Also Read | Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath shares experience at liquor baron’s home

“Due to an issue at BSE, BSE F&O orders were visible under the “New” state for some of our users. This was an industry-wide issue, and it has been resolved now,” said Groww, officially responding to the people's tags. The BSE has not officially responded to any tags related to this issue on the social media platform.

First Published:12 Jul 2024, 11:16 PM IST
