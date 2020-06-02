Fast Moving Consumer Goods stocks were under pressure today with S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods falling -0.6%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 1.5% at 33817 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.53% at 9976.45.

At 15:22, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index was down -0.6% at 10957. Among the 61 stocks that make up the Index, DIAMONDYD had the best relative performance, changing 17.1%. Other major gainers included AVANTI(+5.3%), ASALCBR(+5.2%), RENUKA(+5.0%), and KRBL(+5.0%). Meanwhile CCL had the worst relative performance, changing -2.4%. It was followed by UTTAMSUGAR(-2.3%), MARICO(-2.2%), GMBREW(-2.0%), and DABUR(-1.8%).

At day's high, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index fell as much as 0.62% to 10956, after opening at 11,097.13. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 10956 to 11100.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index had hit a 52-week high of 12377.85 on Nov 04, 2019 and a 52-week low of 8491.04 on Mar 19, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods has given a return of 0.34%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 0.29%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE REALTY and BSE BANKEX indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +4.48% and +3.19% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods and BSE METAL indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.6% and +0.21% respectively.

