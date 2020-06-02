BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods Index down 0.61% at 15:22 - 02 Jun

At 15:22, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index was down -0.6% at 10957. Among the 61 stocks that make up the Index, DIAMONDYD had the best relative performance, changing 17.1%. Other major gainers included AVANTI(+5.3%), ASALCBR(+5.2%), RENUKA(+5.0%), and KRBL(+5.0%). Meanwhile CCL had the worst relative performance, changing -2.4%. It was followed by UTTAMSUGAR(-2.3%), MARICO(-2.2%), GMBREW(-2.0%), and DABUR(-1.8%).