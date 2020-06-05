Fast Moving Consumer Goods stocks were under pressure today with S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods falling -0.3%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.2% at 34063 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.42% at 10071.05.

At 10:21, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index was down -0.3% at 11038. Among the 61 stocks that make up the Index, VENKYS had the best relative performance, changing 16.0%. Other major gainers included DALMIASUG(+11.9%), DHAMPURSUG(+10.1%), BALRAMCHIN(+8.7%), and AVADHSUGAR(+8.6%). Meanwhile SANWARIA had the worst relative performance, changing -4.7%. It was followed by GMBREW(-1.9%), HINDUNILVR(-1.3%), TASTYBIT(-1.0%), and BRITANNIA(-0.8%).

At day's high, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index fell as much as 0.4% to 11026, after opening at 11,119.64. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 11026 to 11138.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index had hit a 52-week high of 12377.85 on Nov 04, 2019 and a 52-week low of 8491.04 on Mar 19, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods has given a return of 5.71%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 8.3%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE METAL and BSE Basic Materials indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +2.6% and +2.06% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Information Technology and BSE TECK indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.62% and -0.48% respectively.

