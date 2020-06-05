BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods Index down 0.29% at 10:21 - 05 Jun

BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods Index down 0.29% at 10:21 - 05 Jun1 min read . 10:23 AM IST
At 10:21, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index was down -0.3% at 11038
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
At 10:21, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index was down -0.3% at 11038
Fast Moving Consumer Goods stocks were under pressure today with S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods falling -0.3%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.2% at 34063 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.42% at 10071.05.
Fast Moving Consumer Goods stocks were under pressure today with S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods falling -0.3%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.2% at 34063 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.42% at 10071.05.
At 10:21, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index was down -0.3% at 11038. Among the 61 stocks that make up the Index, VENKYS had the best relative performance, changing 16.0%. Other major gainers included DALMIASUG(+11.9%), DHAMPURSUG(+10.1%), BALRAMCHIN(+8.7%), and AVADHSUGAR(+8.6%). Meanwhile SANWARIA had the worst relative performance, changing -4.7%. It was followed by GMBREW(-1.9%), HINDUNILVR(-1.3%), TASTYBIT(-1.0%), and BRITANNIA(-0.8%).
At day's high, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index fell as much as 0.4% to 11026, after opening at 11,119.64. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 11026 to 11138.
The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index had hit a 52-week high of 12377.85 on Nov 04, 2019 and a 52-week low of 8491.04 on Mar 19, 2020.
In the past one month, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods has given a return of 5.71%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 8.3%.
Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE METAL and BSE Basic Materials indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +2.6% and +2.06% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Information Technology and BSE TECK indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.62% and -0.48% respectively.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated