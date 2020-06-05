BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods Index down 0.29% at 10:21 - 05 Jun

At 10:21, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index was down -0.3% at 11038. Among the 61 stocks that make up the Index, VENKYS had the best relative performance, changing 16.0%. Other major gainers included DALMIASUG(+11.9%), DHAMPURSUG(+10.1%), BALRAMCHIN(+8.7%), and AVADHSUGAR(+8.6%). Meanwhile SANWARIA had the worst relative performance, changing -4.7%. It was followed by GMBREW(-1.9%), HINDUNILVR(-1.3%), TASTYBIT(-1.0%), and BRITANNIA(-0.8%).