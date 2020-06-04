Fast Moving Consumer Goods stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods rising 0.3%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.3% at 34215 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.36% at 10097.30.

At 09:19, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index was up 0.3% at 11067. Among the 61 stocks that make up the Index, GMBREW had the best relative performance, changing 5.5%. Other major gainers included DIAMONDYD(+4.9%), UTTAMSUGAR(+4.9%), RENUKA(+4.9%), and BAJAJHIND(+4.9%). Meanwhile SANWARIA had the worst relative performance, changing -4.8%. It was followed by FCONSUMER(-4.3%), KRBL(-3.3%), APEX(-1.4%), and DAAWAT(-1.2%).

At day's high, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rose as much as 0.36% to 11077, after opening at 11,050.97. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 11041 to 11077.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index had hit a 52-week high of 12377.85 on Nov 04, 2019 and a 52-week low of 8491.04 on Mar 19, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods has given a return of 4.31%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 8.03%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE Utilities and BSE Healthcare indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +1.39% and +1.07% respectively. In comparison, the BSE CONSUMER DURABLES and BSE REALTY indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.25% and -0.09% respectively.

