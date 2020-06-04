BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods Index up 0.27% at 09:19 - 04 Jun

At 09:19, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index was up 0.3% at 11067. Among the 61 stocks that make up the Index, GMBREW had the best relative performance, changing 5.5%. Other major gainers included DIAMONDYD(+4.9%), UTTAMSUGAR(+4.9%), RENUKA(+4.9%), and BAJAJHIND(+4.9%). Meanwhile SANWARIA had the worst relative performance, changing -4.8%. It was followed by FCONSUMER(-4.3%), KRBL(-3.3%), APEX(-1.4%), and DAAWAT(-1.2%).