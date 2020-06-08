Fast Moving Consumer Goods stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods rising 0.3%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 1.5% at 34806 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.58% at 10302.30.

At 11:21, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index was up 0.3% at 11073. Among the 61 stocks that make up the Index, APEX had the best relative performance, changing 17.0%. Other major gainers included DAAWAT(+16.8%), KRBL(+10.3%), GLOBUSSPR(+10.0%), and WATERBASE(+9.1%). Meanwhile SANWARIA had the worst relative performance, changing -5.0%. It was followed by NATHBIOGEN(-1.3%), BRITANNIA(-0.8%), NESTLEIND(-0.6%), and PRABHAT(-0.6%).

At day's high, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rose as much as 1.14% to 11161, after opening at 11,140.07. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 11069 to 11161.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index had hit a 52-week high of 12377.85 on Nov 04, 2019 and a 52-week low of 8491.04 on Mar 19, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods has given a return of 10.13%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 10.04%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE BANKEX and BSE OIL & GAS indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +3.14% and +3.11% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Healthcare and BSE Telecom indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.28% and +0.15% respectively.

