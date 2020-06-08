BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods Index up 0.34% at 11:21 - 08 Jun

At 11:21, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index was up 0.3% at 11073. Among the 61 stocks that make up the Index, APEX had the best relative performance, changing 17.0%. Other major gainers included DAAWAT(+16.8%), KRBL(+10.3%), GLOBUSSPR(+10.0%), and WATERBASE(+9.1%). Meanwhile SANWARIA had the worst relative performance, changing -5.0%. It was followed by NATHBIOGEN(-1.3%), BRITANNIA(-0.8%), NESTLEIND(-0.6%), and PRABHAT(-0.6%).