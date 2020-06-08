BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods Index up 0.34% at 11:21 - 08 Jun

BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods Index up 0.34% at 11:21 - 08 Jun1 min read . 11:23 AM IST
At 11:21, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index was up 0.3% at 11073
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
At 11:21, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index was up 0.3% at 11073
Fast Moving Consumer Goods stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods rising 0.3%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 1.5% at 34806 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.58% at 10302.30.
Fast Moving Consumer Goods stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods rising 0.3%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 1.5% at 34806 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.58% at 10302.30.
At 11:21, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index was up 0.3% at 11073. Among the 61 stocks that make up the Index, APEX had the best relative performance, changing 17.0%. Other major gainers included DAAWAT(+16.8%), KRBL(+10.3%), GLOBUSSPR(+10.0%), and WATERBASE(+9.1%). Meanwhile SANWARIA had the worst relative performance, changing -5.0%. It was followed by NATHBIOGEN(-1.3%), BRITANNIA(-0.8%), NESTLEIND(-0.6%), and PRABHAT(-0.6%).
At day's high, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rose as much as 1.14% to 11161, after opening at 11,140.07. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 11069 to 11161.
The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index had hit a 52-week high of 12377.85 on Nov 04, 2019 and a 52-week low of 8491.04 on Mar 19, 2020.
In the past one month, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods has given a return of 10.13%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 10.04%.
Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE BANKEX and BSE OIL & GAS indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +3.14% and +3.11% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Healthcare and BSE Telecom indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.28% and +0.15% respectively.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated