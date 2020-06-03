Fast Moving Consumer Goods stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods rising 1.2%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 1.1% at 34204 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22% at 10101.05.

At 10:21, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index was up 1.2% at 11100. Among the 61 stocks that make up the Index, SHK had the best relative performance, changing 9.8%. Other major gainers included BRITANNIA(+5.4%), BAJAJHIND(+5.0%), KRBL(+5.0%), and RENUKA(+4.9%). Meanwhile PRABHAT had the worst relative performance, changing -2.6%. It was followed by EIDPARRY(-1.2%), ASALCBR(-1.1%), EVEREADY(-0.9%), and TASTYBIT(-0.8%).

At day's high, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rose as much as 1.47% to 11126, after opening at 11,076.61. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 11018 to 11126.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index had hit a 52-week high of 12377.85 on Nov 04, 2019 and a 52-week low of 8491.04 on Mar 19, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods has given a return of 1.65%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 1.45%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE BANKEX and BSE Finance indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +2.64% and +2.46% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Telecom and BSE TECK indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.74% and -0.51% respectively.

