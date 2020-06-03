BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods Index up 1.23% at 10:21 - 03 Jun

At 10:21, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index was up 1.2% at 11100. Among the 61 stocks that make up the Index, SHK had the best relative performance, changing 9.8%. Other major gainers included BRITANNIA(+5.4%), BAJAJHIND(+5.0%), KRBL(+5.0%), and RENUKA(+4.9%). Meanwhile PRABHAT had the worst relative performance, changing -2.6%. It was followed by EIDPARRY(-1.2%), ASALCBR(-1.1%), EVEREADY(-0.9%), and TASTYBIT(-0.8%).