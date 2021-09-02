MUMBAI : FMCG focussed companies are expected to get a boost by rise in rural consumption demand as IMD forecasts September rainfall to be above normal after the deficit in previous month. Raising hopes of better business prospects, shares of FMCG companies increased significantly with the BSE FMCG index hitting record high on Thursday.

Benchmark indices also hit another record high with the BSE Sensex closing at 57,852.54, up 514.33 points to 0.90%. The Nifty was at 17,234.15, up 157.90 points or 0.92%

As rural consumers account for 36% of India FMCG sector, rural consumption boosted by normal monsoon augurs well for such companies, according to Abneesh Roy, executive director, Edelweiss Securities. He expects rural segment to grow faster than urban in FY22. September rains will be crucial for filling up reservoirs and paddy sowing.

FMCG stocks have seen an uptick in prices in the last few months. In this year so far, the BSE FMCG index has gained 18% while the BSE Sensex rose 21%.

Last month, there were price hikes in products such as soaps, detergents, edible oils, toothpastes and select foods. Hindustan Unilever increased the price of select Dove, Hamam, Lifebuoy and Lux soaps by 5- 15%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd L has raised the price of Cinthol and Godrej No.1 soaps by 5-7%.

In detergents, HUL has increased prices by 2-4% in select Wheel and Surf Excel, while P&G has raised price of select Tide Plus by 5%. There were 4-5% price hikes in select toilet cleaners by HUL.

In toothpastes, Colgate has raised prices of select SKUs of Cibaca and Active Salt by 4%, HUVR raised price of Close Up Red by 6% and Dabur has raised the price of Babool by 4%. Dabur has also raised the price of Lal Dant Manjan by 3%. In shampoos, HUL has taken 5-6% price hikes in select Clinic Plus and Dove.

In face wash, HUL has increased the price of Glow & Lovely face wash by 3%, while Himalaya has raised the price of Himalaya purifying neem face wash by 8%. Selective price increases were also seen in face creams, body lotions and hair oils, said Jaykumar Doshi and Sushruta Mishra, analysts, Kotak Institutional Equities Research.

There were price increases across foods and beverages like Marico Saffola Gold by 7% while lowering the price of Saffola Active by 7%. In tea, there was 3-4% price increase in select Red Label and Taj Mahal.

“On the raw material front, we saw elevated edible oils prices; stable/decline mom, elevated barley and maize prices, moderation in VAM, soda ash and caustic soda, and steady wheat, dairy and sugar prices," said Doshi and Mishra.

India’s Southwest monsoon managed to escape the deficient/drought tag in August by a whisker, with cumulative rainfall at 9% below LPA (long period average). Defying hopes of a normal activity as per IMD, standalone Aug-21 clocked a deep rainfall deficit of 24.1% - the worst August outcome seen since 2009.

According to QuantEco Research, a good Kharif output, along with rise in price of oilseeds and pulses, will help quicken recovery in the rural economy as the harvest season begins late Sep- 21 onwards while keeping a lid on food price escalation. The Q1 FY22 above long-term average growth in agriculture sector at 4.5% despite the rural economy grappling with the devastating second wave of infections, underscores the cushion from record rabi output and government procurement, it said.

It added that late monsoon revival in September may augur well for soil moisture/reservoir levels and in turn Rabi sowing, but a late withdrawal or unseasonal rains extending into early October may be more damaging.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.