BSE FMCG hits record high as normal Sept monsoon likely to boost rural demand

According to QuantEco Research, a good Kharif output, along with rise in price of oilseeds and pulses, will help quicken recovery in the rural economy as the harvest season begins late Sep- 21 onwards while keeping a lid on food price escalation. The Q1 FY22 above long-term average growth in agriculture sector at 4.5% despite the rural economy grappling with the devastating second wave of infections, underscores the cushion from record rabi output and government procurement, it said.