Healthcare stocks were under pressure today with S&P BSE Healthcare falling -0.5%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 1.4% at 34763 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41% at 10285.25.

At 10:20, the S&P BSE Healthcare index was down -0.5% at 16073. Among the 69 stocks that make up the Index, DCAL* had the best relative performance, changing 14.7%. Other major gainers included PANACEABIO(+8.8%), ASTRAZEN(+6.2%), TAKE(+4.9%), and OPTOCIRCUI(+4.8%). Meanwhile DIVISLAB had the worst relative performance, changing -4.0%. It was followed by MEDICAMEQ(-4.0%), SEQUENT(-2.6%), APLLTD(-1.7%), and RPGLIFE(-1.6%).

At day's high, the S&P BSE Healthcare index fell as much as 1.01% to 15995, after opening at 16,294.87. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 15995 to 16299.

The S&P BSE Healthcare index had hit a 52-week high of 16324.87 on Jun 05, 2020 and a 52-week low of 10947.99 on Mar 23, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE Healthcare has given a return of 5.83%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 9.88%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE OIL & GAS and BSE BANKEX indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +3.05% and +2.54% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Healthcare and BSE Telecom indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.54% and +0.35% respectively.

