BSE Healthcare Index down 86 points (-0.53%); reaches 16,073 at 10:20 - 08 Jun

At 10:20, the S&P BSE Healthcare index was down -0.5% at 16073. Among the 69 stocks that make up the Index, DCAL* had the best relative performance, changing 14.7%. Other major gainers included PANACEABIO(+8.8%), ASTRAZEN(+6.2%), TAKE(+4.9%), and OPTOCIRCUI(+4.8%). Meanwhile DIVISLAB had the worst relative performance, changing -4.0%. It was followed by MEDICAMEQ(-4.0%), SEQUENT(-2.6%), APLLTD(-1.7%), and RPGLIFE(-1.6%).