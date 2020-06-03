Healthcare stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE Healthcare rising 1.1%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 1.1% at 34204 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22% at 10101.05.

At 10:21, the S&P BSE Healthcare index was up 1.1% at 15988. Among the 69 stocks that make up the Index, MARKSANS had the best relative performance, changing 9.9%. Other major gainers included ALBERTDA(+7.0%), JUBILANT(+5.0%), OPTOCIRCUI(+4.9%), and DCAL*(+4.9%). Meanwhile PEL had the worst relative performance, changing -3.1%. It was followed by SPARC(-2.4%), IPCALAB(-1.1%), JBCHEPHARM(-1.0%), and APLLTD(-0.7%).

At day's high, the S&P BSE Healthcare index rose as much as 1.21% to 16009, after opening at 15,925.91. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 15884 to 16009.

The S&P BSE Healthcare index had hit a 52-week high of 16039.54 on Jun 02, 2020 and a 52-week low of 10947.99 on Mar 23, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE Healthcare has given a return of 2.04%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 1.45%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE BANKEX and BSE Finance indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +2.64% and +2.46% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Telecom and BSE TECK indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.74% and -0.51% respectively.

