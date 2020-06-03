BSE Healthcare Index up 170 points (1.08%); reaches 15,988 at 10:21 - 03 Jun

At 10:21, the S&P BSE Healthcare index was up 1.1% at 15988. Among the 69 stocks that make up the Index, MARKSANS had the best relative performance, changing 9.9%. Other major gainers included ALBERTDA(+7.0%), JUBILANT(+5.0%), OPTOCIRCUI(+4.9%), and DCAL*(+4.9%). Meanwhile PEL had the worst relative performance, changing -3.1%. It was followed by SPARC(-2.4%), IPCALAB(-1.1%), JBCHEPHARM(-1.0%), and APLLTD(-0.7%).