Healthcare stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE Healthcare rising 0.5%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 1.5% at 33817 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.53% at 9976.45.

At 15:22, the S&P BSE Healthcare index was up 0.5% at 15796. Among the 69 stocks that make up the Index, MEDICAMEQ had the best relative performance, changing 10.0%. Other major gainers included MARKSANS(+9.8%), KILITCH(+8.0%), ASTERDM(+6.8%), and GRANULES(+5.7%). Meanwhile SOLARA had the worst relative performance, changing -3.4%. It was followed by DIVISLAB(-2.7%), FDC(-2.0%), FORTIS(-1.5%), and DRREDDY(-1.3%).

At day's high, the S&P BSE Healthcare index rose as much as 2.09% to 16040, after opening at 15,821.12. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 15796 to 16040.

The S&P BSE Healthcare index had hit a 52-week high of 16039.54 on Jun 02, 2020 and a 52-week low of 10947.99 on Mar 23, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE Healthcare has given a return of 0.82%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 0.29%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE REALTY and BSE BANKEX indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +4.48% and +3.19% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods and BSE METAL indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.6% and +0.21% respectively.

